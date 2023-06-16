Sarah Schwartz and her daughter, Veronica, traveled to Washington, D.C. June 8 and June 9 to support their relative, Sam Schwartz, who organized a weeklong survivor sit-in to demand a vote in Congress to ban assault weapons.
The June 6 through June 12 sit-in was in honor of Sam Schwartz’s cousin and best friend, Alex Schachter, who was killed on Feb. 14, 2018, when 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Since then, Sam Schwartz has been fighting to ban assault weapons, like the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle used in the Parkland shooting and countless others.
“I think he’s really fed up,” Sarah Schwartz told the Cleveland Jewish News June 12 about her nephew’s survivors sit-in. “If you look on his GoFundMe, you’ll see they’ve been going up to D.C. for five years. He really feels like people do not care, like he will look them in the face and tell them about his murdered first cousin and they don’t care.”
Sarah Schwartz, who lives in Beachwood and is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, explained they would often visit their Florida relatives, where Sam Schwartz, his parents and the Schachters live. So, when the Parkland shooting happened, they witnessed and felt the loss of the family.
“Like so many people who go through gun violence, it’s traumatic to live through it, and then keep reading about it happening again,” she said. “I can’t speak for Sam, but the sense that I get is that we don’t know what else to do.”
The goal of the sit-in, as Sam Schwartz explained on Twitter and in a GoFundMe to support the effort, is to demand a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on H.R. 698 and in the Senate on S. 25, and have representatives go on record on whether or not they support a federal assault weapons ban. If a ban were to pass, this would be the first assault weapons ban since former President Bill Clinton’s 10-year ban expired in 2004.
Since Parkland, the Schwartz and Schachter families have been involved in fighting for gun control legislation, including taking part in March for Our Lives and Ban Assault Weapons NOW. Max Schachter, Alex’s father, founded Safe Schools for Alex to provide current school safety best practices and resources.
The Capitol sit-in is the first event that Sam Schwartz has organized on his own, Sarah Schwartz said. Joined by many other survivors and supporters, he spent the week speaking with the public and elected officials in D.C. to bring about conversations about banning assault weapons and pressuring “Democrat holdouts” to support the ban.
“Sam doesn’t want to go, I think at some point, they’re going to have to pick up the fight elsewhere, but I did get the sense that they have some momentum,” she said. “It’s such a long battle, but it does seem like the needle is moving.”
This latest effort comes one year after President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act June 25, 2022, a bipartisan effort and the first major federal gun safety legislation passed in decades. Currently, H.R. 698 and S. 25, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023, have been introduced in Congress, but have not been voted on.
However, the day after the sit-in ended, House Democrat leaders announced three discharge petitions June 13, that if signed by 218 lawmakers would trigger a floor vote on H.R. 698 and bills to increase background checks and close the “Charleston loophole,” which made it possible for white supremacist Dylan Roof to obtain a firearm in 2015 after the three-day review period expired, but before the background check was completed, according to the Washington Post.
All the bills passed a Democratic House majority last term, but after not making it past the Senate, each bill would now need the support of all Democrats and five Republicans to force a vote in the House.
On the second day that Sarah and Veronica Schwartz participated in the sit-in, they met actress Laura Dern with her daughter, Jaya Harper, and Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota. Phillips led several participants on a tour of the Capitol and to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office to demand a meeting, but he was not there.
Veronica Schwartz, 16, took part in the tour, which was a unique experience for her as a rising senior at Beachwood High School. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her eighth-grade trip to D.C. was canceled, so this was her first time visiting the nation’s capital.
“It was really cool,” she told the CJN June 12. “It was a really unique experience. A lot of the stuff that I did, I didn’t think I’d get to do it. I got to tour the Capitol and meet a lot of people that I didn’t think I would.”
Several of the people she met were survivors of other mass shootings, and while it was difficult to hear what they had been through, she said it was good for them to come together and make change. Her mother added, “They say it’s the family you never want to join, but that you’ll never leave.”
Veronica Schwartz said it was important to her to support her cousin, Sam, because she believes making stricter gun laws is a good initiative, adding “There’s more shootings in a year than there are days.”