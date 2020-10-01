Beachwood City Council voted 6-1 at the first of three readings to expand the boundaries of the Commerce Park Community Reinvestment Area at its Sept. 24 meeting.
Councilwoman June Taylor proposed the ordinance, which would widen the city’s existing tax abatement areas. The financial incentive would significantly reduce the amount of taxes paid by an owner on the improvements to a residential or commercial property. The abatement discussed was 50% for 10 years on improvements and would be discussed on a case-by-case basis.
“We are trying to make certain that we are a city that has tools already in place, so that developers know that we’re serious about quality projects in our city,” Taylor told the CJN on Sept. 24. “While some cities decide to partner with developers or corporations after the fact, we’ve made a conscious decision to have these tools in place now.”
Councilman Mike Burkons voted against the proposal. He said the abatement takes money from Beachwood City Schools, not the city, without requiring the district’s approval.
Burkons explained his reasoning in an unsolicited email sent to the CJN shortly after the meeting. He speculated the schools will likely take a “bigger hit” from the COVID-19 pandemic, “as commercial real estate values are expected to drop and we have a lot of commercial real estate.”
“The city shouldn’t exacerbate that problem by giving out economic development incentives like a property tax abatement which gives away $14 of school money for every dollar of city money,” Burkons said in the email. “The city is almost completely built out within the school district boundaries and the only way to increase their tax base is from improvement to properties. If the city decides to grant an abatement from those increases, they should make the schools whole.”
Council president James Pasch reiterated to the CJN on Sept. 25 the state statute for these types of agreements does not require the city to have a compensation agreement with the schools.
“But there are multiple members of council, myself included, that said, ‘You know, we have always had, and we want to continue to have, a great working relationship and be partners with the schools,’” Pasch said.
Pasch said he immediately reached out to Beachwood Board of Education president Brian Weiss and together they worked to form a compensation agreement “where both sides felt the city would make more money, the schools would make more money, and everyone would leave the table in a good place.”
Taylor said the city’s economic development committee, for which she is the chair, does a “very good job of evaluating what components are appropriate for our city or not.”
She also mentioned the state statute referenced by Burkons and Pasch. Asked what the city’s initial offer to the district was, Taylor said, “We were originally where the statute has it – where the code has it – which is: the city can decide to enact this legislation, period.”
She noted that is not the stance council ultimately took, but negotiations are ongoing.
Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis did not return telephone calls or text messages requesting comment. However, he did email the CJN shortly before the council meeting.
In his Sept. 24 email, Hardis described the district as being a strong supporter of business development within Beachwood. He said the city’s founders designed a community with a blend of residential and commercial development that has served the community and its public schools well for decades.
When Beachwood’s original Commerce Park Community Reinvestment Area was approved in 2018, “Mayor Horwitz communicated a vision for this area where innovative high-tech and biomedical firms would relocate to a revitalized Commerce Park,” Hardis said in the email. “This is an exciting vision for business development that is sustainable and valuable to our community and in turn, our schools. I am hopeful the expansion of the city’s CRA will bring this type of business development to fruition throughout our city.”
Hardis also acknowledged the city collaborated with school representatives when drafting the proposed expansion.
“I am pleased that the final legislation includes measures to ensure Beachwood Schools benefits from critical revenue sources,” Hardis said in the email. “These measures should help the district remain off the ballot for operating revenue longer than would have been possible had the CRA been expanded without protections.”