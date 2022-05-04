Mayor Justin Berns is moving toward reinstating Beachwood Theater Camp and its 40-year director, Jill Koslen-Freireich, two weeks after the city’s community services director dismissed Koslen-Freireich.

City council members urged Berns to reverse the decision prior to a May 2 city council meeting as they received calls, emails and social media contact from dozens of disappointed and angry people.

Koslen-Freireich confirmed that she will return to lead the camp in a May 4 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.

Berns said in the release that for the camp to move forward a revised agreement with Koslen-Freireich would need to be signed and she must have sufficent staffing.

This is a developing story.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

47
7
5
0
3

Tags

Recommended for you