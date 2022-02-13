JewishColumbus has hired Beachwood native Michael Goldman to be its new Young JewishColumbus director, effective Feb. 8, according to a news release.
Goldman will report to Jess Reback, JewishColumbus’ director of leadership development, and be tasked with building engagement among young Jewish professionals, ages 22 to 40.
“In his new role, Michael will be developing, implementing and monitoring strategies and trends to inspire young Jewish adults on a pathway from initial engagement to deeper involvement with Jewish community, leadership and philanthropy,” the release said.
According to JewishColumbus, Young JewishColumbus serves “as a connector for all things young and Jewish in Columbus; helping native Columbus folks and newcomers find meaning and build relationships in all facets of life, from professional and religious to cultural and communal.”
Goldman previously served as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Senegal and has been a Sunday school teacher and youth group adviser. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental geography from Ohio University in Athens and a master’s degree in environmental and outdoor education from SUNY Cortland in Cortland, N.Y. Goldman is engaged to Rabbi Lenette Herzog of Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany.