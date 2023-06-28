For Beachwood residents, the summer season brings many opportunities to get outside and into the community.
According to community services director Derek Schroeder, there is something for everyone on the calendar this summer from guided and scheduled programming to more casual activities and outdoor resources. Residents of all ages, skill levels and interests won’t find a day where there isn’t something to do, Schroeder told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The city’s 36-page Spring and Summer 2023 Recreation Guide details every offering, ranging from its outdoor movie nights, a disco night, pickleball tournaments, a truck parade, summer concerts, and fitness and sports activities. The city’s pool opened on May 27.
Schroeder described the recreation department as a city hub, noting that its diverse offerings are something they pride themselves in. The city hosts several day camps as well, which is great for families on summer vacation, he said.
“The variety is a huge draw,” he said. “You might not like sports, so there are STEM camps, a theater camp and so many other opportunities. It’s all flexible to a resident’s needs and interests, especially for kids off school.”
Schroeder said he’s a big proponent of any opportunity that can bring families together, specifically referencing its outdoor movie events held in the community center parking lot. Showings are at 5 p.m., with the July 23 event playing “DC League of Super Pets” and the Aug. 20 event playing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” All showings are free.
“Our outdoor movies are great for that, as it is all genres,” he said. “As long as the weather is good, it’s a great opportunity to bring people together.”
Schroeder also recognized the National Night Out on Aug. 1 in celebration of Beachwood’s emergency services. There will be themed activities, emergency vehicles, food trucks, demonstrations and more. The free event will be held at Beachwood City Hall’s parking lot.
“It’s a cool night to celebrate our police and safety forces, and to show the community things they might not know about them,” he said.
Offering such a wide array of activities benefits the community in many ways, Schroeder said.
“Especially coming out of the winter where it can be gloomy in Northeast Ohio, our department’s goal is increasing the quality of life of our residents, no matter their age,” he said. “It’s those opportunities to smile, enjoy the company of your fellow residents, and have fun. Our mission is to bring people together.”
In the future, Schroeder said he hopes to further the department’s use of the community’s outdoor fitness equipment, even into the cooler months.
“And with the addition of building six pickleball courts that should be done this summer, that is something we want to grow more since its really a multi-generational sport,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity to really have something for the whole family in one activity. There are also plans to further develop our Juneteenth programming, as this year was our first.”
For residents to stay up to date on programming, Schroeder suggested they follow the department on Facebook.
“If it’s raining or too cold, we could close the pool early, or if we’ve opened up more spots in a program or if a movie location has changed, we post there,” he said. “If you want to know the pulse of our department, follow us.”