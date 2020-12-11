The city of Beachwood is introducing, “Beachwood Delivers,” a fee-free service where city-contracted drivers will deliver food from local restaurants to residents.
“The Ohio Restaurant Association appreciates the many creative ways Ohio communities are supporting their local restaurants, who desperately need your help now to make it through this winter,” Tod Bowen, managing director of external affairs and government relations for the Ohio Restaurant Association, said in a news release.
Describing “Beachwood Delivers” as a great example of the city’s creativity and commitment to its local restaurant community, Bowen said, “We encourage every Beachwood resident to take advantage of this ingenious service and order from a great local restaurant – and add a restaurant gift card to your order – every chance you get.”
The program will serve nine of Beachwood’s 16 locally owned restaurants. The restaurants will not be responsible for service or delivery fees as the service is being funded by Beachwood’s economic development arm.
“Beachwood has built its reputation as a first-rate suburb in large part due to the excellent services we provide to our residents,” Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said in the release. “Beachwood Delivers is yet another way we are looking out for our residents while also supporting an important segment of our small-business community.”
The program will be available daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To take advantage of it, call a participating restaurant and place, at minimum, a $25 order. The restaurant will call the city drivers to arrange for delivery.
The program will within days and initially, the delivery service is expected to last a month. Participating Beachwood restaurants include: Blu, the Restaurant; BOMBA Taco + Bar; Cedar Creek Grille; Giovanni’s Ristorante; Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse; Lindey’s Lake House; Tres Potrillos; Winking Lizard; and Yours Truly.