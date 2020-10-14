Beachwood police officer Blake Rogers, who was involved in a shooting at Beachwood Place in Beachwood in 2019, filed a lawsuit Oct. 12 that his lawyer described as expansive against multiple defendants and the city of Beachwood. Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn, are plaintiffs.
Defendants are Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, former Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, Beachwood Law Director Diane Calta, Beachwood Assistant Law Director Nathalie Supler, Beachwood City Council president James Pasch and the city of Beachwood. The individuals are being sued in their official and individual capacities.
Rogers retained Kevin M. Gross of Zipkin Whiting Co. LPA of Beachwood to file a 41-page lawsuit that demands reinstatement, promotion to sergeant, trial jury, compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, costs and “other and further relief.”
Rogers has been on paid administrative leave since June 27, 2019. Horwitz had said Rogers will remain on paid administrative leave at an annual salary of $92,206.40, plus benefits, which he has been receiving while on leave, pending an internal investigation.
On that day, Dillard’s reported the theft of a $59 baseball hat. Rogers responded to the call in a police cruiser. He shot at the shoplifting suspect, Jaquan Jones, 20, of Cleveland in the parking lot as Jones attempted to flee in a stolen car. During the incident, Jones ran over Rogers’ foot. Jones pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to attempted felonious assault and other charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and will be sentenced Oct. 26.
The lawsuit was filed electronically Oct. 12 and appeared in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas docket on Oct. 13.
On Oct. 8, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned a “no bill” in his case, meaning there will be no felony charges filed.
On Oct. 9, Horwitz said the city will undertake an internal investigation that should take 14 days to complete. He did not specify the nature of the internal investigation.
This is a developing story.