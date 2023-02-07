Beachwood City Council approved a bid on its 2023 recreational facilities improvement project at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The bid was awarded to North Royalton-based construction company The R.J. Platten Contracting Co., which quoted the city an amount not to exceed $1,365,281.70 for the installation of six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, one grass volleyball court and the installation of 86 community garden plots, moving the garden from its temporary home on the site. Additionally, there will be repairs to existing tennis courts, including the removal and replacement of fence posts along the north, east and south sides.
The project was designed by GPD Group, and is planned for the recreation area west of Beachwood City Hall off of Fairmount Boulevard. The plans also include infrastructure work that would allow more pickleball courts to be added at a later time, or if current offerings need to be converted to other sports, as well as making walkways on the site more Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Council approved a motion Jan. 9 to send the project to bid, with bidding opening Jan. 27. The project was quoted at $1.38 million at that meeting. When it was first proposed in August 2022, plans included pickleball courts for a total of about $500,000. Plans were then revised in October to an estimated $1.1 million before the final proposal Jan. 9 at the $1.38 million price tag. The original plan called for a spring 2023 opening.
Council president Alec Isaacson, council vice president Eric Synenberg and council members Barbara Bellin Janovitz, Joshua Mintz, Danielle Shoykhet and June Taylor voted to approve the bid. Councilman Mike Burkons voted against. Burkons has vocally opposed the plan due to its rising price tag and the evolving scope of the project at past readings, but did vote to move the project to the bidding stage at the Jan. 9 meeting.
• Council also approved the purchase of concession stand furniture for the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center in a total amount not to exceed $79,950. Competitive bidding was waved for the purchase as the city is a member of a purchasing cooperative that has already met competitive bidding requirements, according to the council agenda for the meeting. Burkons also voted against this purchase.
“The pool furniture is original, the concession stand’s furniture is original to the building,” Beachwood community services director Derek Schroeder said at the meeting. “We have band-aided it over the years. We’ve scraped off stuff, powder coated, painted and patched it to extend its life. But, it’s time to make that 20-year-old facility fresh again. I think the proposed furniture is going to look very nice and aesthetically pleasing.”
Schroeder said the selected furniture has “the best warranty,” adding that “stuff is just expensive.” He said 52,000 people visited the pool during its open season in 2022. The pool first opened in 2003 and the furniture has not been replaced, he said.
In explaining why he voted against the purchase, Burkons said the furniture at the pool is “fine,” and questioned the price of the individual chairs and tables, noting that the quality of furniture needed for an outdoor pool is not the same for an outdoor bistro, for example.
“I don’t think swapping it out is going to change the value of people going to the pool,” he said at the meeting.
• Additionally, council voted to renew its contract with Enterprise to continue purchasing vehicles for the city in a total contract amount not to exceed $250,000. Competitive bidding was waved for this renewal as Enterprise buys vehicles from a purchasing cooperative that has already met competitive bidding requirements, with fuel-efficient and electric vehicles remaining a focus for the city.
• Council also approved a motion to advertise for bids for the 2023 road program and the 2023 street striping program, as well as accepted a bid from Walton Hills-based construction equipment supplier HGE Concrete Supply Company for ready-mix concrete for 2023. This item was competitively bid for an amount to not exceed $100,000 and was part of the 2023 budget approved by the council last year.