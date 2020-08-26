For three Pepper Pike families, uncertainty about which school their children will attend appear to be over – the day before school begins remotely.
On Aug. 26, the Beachwood school board voted 5-0, unanimously and without discussion, to allow six children who live within the Beachwood School District to continue to attend Orange schools tuition-free until they graduate.
“Honestly, we are not celebrating yet, but if it is indeed ratified tomorrow, of course we will breathe a sigh of relief,” Michael Kirschner wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an Aug. 25 email. His sons Leon, 8, and Noam, 6, attend Moreland Hills Elementary School. “Now it’s time to focus on helping our kids stay well mentally and physically throughout remote learning. … We are just going to be very happy to focus on something new.”
The Orange school board was also set to approve three separate superintendents’ agreements Aug. 26 at a 5:15 p.m. special meeting allowing children from the three families to attend Orange schools although they live within the Beachwood City School District.
The error
Twenty-one homes in The Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision in Pepper Pike are on land that is within the Beachwood City School District following a land swap that took place in 1964 when Interstate 271 was built. The rest of the subdivision is in Orange.
In an April 4 letter, Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell notified four families on North Pointe Drive in Pepper Pike that their children could no longer attend Orange schools and would need to pay tuition if they were to continue for the rest of the school year. He suggested they petition the Ohio Board of Education to transfer the parcels into the Orange City School District.
Campbell discovered the territory error in mid-March when he was checking a student’s street number and noticed that the school district was listed as Beachwood.
The Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website had incorrectly listed the land as falling within the Orange district and made corrections in mid-April after a lawyer for Orange notified the auditor.
The impact
Parents immediately began the process of filing a petition for territory transfer. However, the state board takes up these matters only in even-numbered years and the deadlines of March 15 and April 1 to submit materials to Beachwood and the state in 2020 had already expired ¬ days prior to Campbell’s notification.
Campbell later reversed course and allowed the students to continue attending Orange schools tuition-free for the remainder of the school year. Yet there was no guarantee that the students would be able to continue in Orange schools in 2020-2021.
This left the families in limbo.
“A little over three years ago, we thought we had set up a solid and stable foundation for our kids,” Kirschner wrote. When that foundation was seriously in jeopardy, it was really unsettling. These past four and half months have been stressful and very upsetting at times.”
One family made the decision to enroll in Beachwood schools. Three waited.
Negotiations ensue
Jeremy A. Tor, a partner at Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP of Cleveland, read the story in the CJN and reached out to the Kirschners pro bono. As a parent of young children, he said he was moved by their plight.
Beachwood opposed a territory transfer, which would place the land on North Pointe Drive in the Orange School District, although the rest of the subdivision is in Orange.
Orange superintendent favored a territory transfer and proposed a one-year superintendents’ agreement that would have allowed the students to remain in Orange for a single year.
As late as Aug. 24, the two districts contemplated an agreement that would have allowed only the children who were already enrolled in school to continue attending Orange – without consideration for any younger siblings – or those not yet born.
The Kirschners chose to build their home on North Pointe Drive so their children could attend Orange schools. Their two sons are heading to first and third grades. And Fani is expecting a child in February.
The final agreement
The final agreement, if Orange also approves it, will allow all children ¬ present and future ¬ within each of the three families to attend schools in Orange through graduation. It sends the property tax money that would have gone to Beachwood to Orange, and it will need to be approved by vote annually.
Hardis called the solution a “win-win-win” – for the families and both school districts.
“This applies only to these families and their children and no one else,” Hardis said. “The agreement is not based on the residence. It’s based on the family while they’re in that home.”
He said he was confident that both Beachwood and Orange school boards would approve the agreement.
“I don’t think we would be pushing forward with board meetings tomorrow if it weren’t the case,” Hardis told the CJN Aug. 25. “Issues around territory are complex and they potentially have high stakes associated with them, so I know that both districts were sensitive to that but simultaneously we were trying to balance the human interest of these families and their kids.”
As of Aug. 26, the Kirschners were awaiting the votes.
Through the summer, Leon Kirschner stayed in touch with Moreland Hills Elementary School teacher Jennifer Zimmerman through weekly online meetings that he requested. He said he likes reading and music class and looks forward to seeing teachers and friends when school starts.
“If we get to go back to Orange, I’ll be delighted,” Leon told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 26. “I just hope it all works out.”