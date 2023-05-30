Beachwood City Council’s recreation and community services committee discussed updated costs on May 16 for specific play equipment, ground surfacing, site work, fencing, drainage, stormwater management and equipment installation for its new playground planned for the site adjacent to the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center on Fairmount Boulevard.
The total estimated cost of the project is about $3.8 million, but after the application of a $700,000 Cuyahoga County grant for the project and a $10,000 donation, the total cost for the project was projected to be $3,115,352.64, according to a presentation by community services director Derek Schroeder.
The new concept would include new play equipment for all ages and abilities; rubber and turf surfacing and elimination of mulch surfacing; a fenced in facility with gate access; a pavilion with picnic tables, shade structures located throughout the playground; a new sand play area; interactive games; zip lines; Americans with Disabilities-accessible features; music and art elements; tables and benches located throughout the space; wider walkways; and play mounds.
The current playground on the site has existed for 15 to 20 years, with the newest equipment being added in 2016.
“The administration looks forward to working with city council to bring this exciting project to our community in 2024,” a news release from the city said. “Prepare to be ‘WOWED.’”
When the council moves to discuss authorizing to purchase equipment and equipment installation at its June 12 meeting, the $3.8 million price tag will be brought forward, with the grant and donation being applied upon project approval. At its July 10 council meeting, council will discuss authorizing the construction to go out to bid, including for the site work, utilities, drainage, concrete work and fencing, with the bid being awarded by Sept. 5.
By late fall 2023 into early winter 2024, demolition of the existing playground will begin, and site work, grading, drainage and sewage work starting around the same time. By spring 2024, the playground and surfacing installation will take place.
A projected summer 2024 opening is planned.