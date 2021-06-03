Two men – one from Beachwood and one from Pepper Pike – were killed in a two-vehicle accident June 1 in Newbury Township.
Arthur Brown, 81, of Beachwood, and Harvey Rosenbaum, 85, of Pepper Pike, were identified by the Chardon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. at Sperry and Fairmount roads.
Troopers responded to Sperry Road for a report of a serious injury two-vehicle crash, locating a 2013 Lexus ES-350 and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler in the intersection. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
The patrol said the Jeep was traveling north on Sperry Road and the Lexus was traveling east on Fairmount Road. The Lexus failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by the Jeep. The Lexus continued off the northeast corner of the roadway, struck a stop sign and came to final stop on the roadside, according to the patrol.
Brown, who was driving the Lexus, was pronounced dead at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center in Claridon Township, while Rosenbaum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The driver of the Jeep, Sandra Battaglia-Kobe, 40, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with minor injuries.
Services for Rosenbaum will be at 1 p.m. June 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Services for Brown will be at 10 a.m. June 4 at Bet Olam Cemetery at 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.