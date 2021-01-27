COhatch, a Columbus-based social enterprise, is joining forces with international real estate services company Brookfield Properties to build COhatch’s largest coworking and lifestyle facility at Beachwood Place.
The new, two-story, 33,000-square-foot facility will transform the spaces previously occupied by Maggiano’s Little Italy and H&M at 26300 Cedar Road in Beachwood to allow for COhatch members to have convenient access to a collaborative and flexible workspace, according to a news release.
“The Beachwood facility is our largest by a long shot, which is a huge deal for us and for Cleveland,” Matt Davis, co-founder and CEO of COhatch, said in the release. “We’ll be offering amenities to east side residents that are above and beyond what we’ve ever been able to offer in some of our existing spaces.”
The Beachwood property replaces COhatch’s initial Cleveland east side move, originally planned for Legacy Village in Lyndhurst, said COhatch spokesperson Corey Kerr. COhatch had announced the 10,000-square-foot Legacy Village facility in March 2020 that was to assume the space formerly filled by Charming Charlie. It was estimated the new property would be completed by the end of 2020.
“COhatch Legacy Village was a project that was mutually terminated,” Kerr told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email Jan. 26. “COhatch Beachwood is a new opportunity that arose subsequent to that.”
COhatch Beachwood will be built to allow for company office trends, such as work-from-home models and home base setups for the growing number of large corporation freelancers. There will be 60 private offices and coworking spaces, as well as a podcast room, gaming areas, a golf simulator and other fully equipped entertainment spaces.
Access to the new facility can be gained by purchasing a monthly membership, cost dependent on the type of space, included amenities and amount of allotted time per month.
The timeline for the space’s opening is to be determined and dependent on progress through Beachwood’s permitting process, Kerr said in an email Jan. 27.
“Because (the permitting process) varies from city to city, COhatch can’t predict an open date with incredible accuracy; but, I can tell you that permit paperwork was filed on Friday afternoon, Jan. 22,” Kerr said.
Members will also be allowed to use COhatch’s second Northeast Ohio property currently under construction, COhatch Ohio City at 2814 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland, as well as any of COhatch’s 25 properties located in Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Indianapolis, Ind.
Community members will be able to use certain facility spaces for personal events after work hours and on weekends. Funds raised from rental fees will go toward scholarships to over 100 local nonprofit organizations.
“Our mission is to strengthen communities and improve lives,” Davis said in the release. “So, while we’re naturally focused on providing the best flexible office solutions and business tools, we’re also working to provide opportunities to promote health, volunteerism and community service. We want this to be a place where people can be comfortable cultivating and expressing all sides of themselves.”
COhatch Beachwood will also feature a brew pub run by partner North High Brewing. The brew pub will offer family friendly upscale pub food and drink options, and the facility will serve as a location for North High to brew its branded seltzers for national distribution. North High will also occupy a second location adjacent to the second floor mall food court where it will prepare healthy Southwestern menu choices.
“Our combination of large event spaces with on-site food and beverage offerings will make this location an outstanding venue for corporate meetings, large family gatherings and nonprofit organization events,” Davis said.
Also starting at the new location will be COhatch’s Ghost Kitchen where five different food concepts can only be accessed through mobile order and delivery.
“At Beachwood Place, we strive to provide a variety of offerings under one roof for our customers – this goes far beyond retail,” Heidi Yanok, general manager of Beachwood Place, said in the release. “We’re proud and excited to partner with COhatch and share their focus on community involvement and innovation.”
COhatch hopes to have 500 locations spanning 50 communities across the nation by 2030.
For more information, visit cohatch.com.