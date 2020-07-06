Becky Joffe will never forget her final day of work at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beachwood.
Joffe was working July 3 when shots rang out in the corridor to Saks about 50 feet from where she was.
Joffe had started work at noon and had just returned from a one-hour lunch break at 5 p.m. when she found herself running for her life moments later.
“I really had just gotten back on the sales floor,” Joffe told the Cleveland Jewish News July 4. “I was downstairs working, help a client in ladies’ shoes, and we heard three gunshots and glass shatter.
“The victim who was hit ran into Saks and everyone just like started running. I dropped everything. I had shoes in my hand, dropped them and just ran.”
Joffe said some people ran for the exits, while she and some employees “ran to the back room because at that point nobody knew if the guy was coming through with the gun, if it was an active shooter, we had no idea.”
“I was crying, I was shaking, I was scared in the back room. Other employees were scared.”
Joffe said she did not see the shooter, but she did see the victim.
The store went into lockdown and the mall closed one hour earlier than normal.
Joffe said after about 30 minutes, they emerged from the back room and store managers accounted for all the employees.
“The guy who was shot was on the floor by the make-up counter, like he had fallen and shattered some stuff, and was pretty much right by where Gucci is,” Joffe said. “He was on the floor and then they took him out (on a stretcher).”
Joffe said the victim’s shoes remained on the floor.
Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the mall.
Early posts on Twitter by shoppers said they thought the noise was a firecracker, while others thought it was gunshots.
“It was not fireworks,” Joffe said, matter-of-factly.
The Beachwood Police Department said in a news release July 3 an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated and released at from Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.
Police said the victim and the perpetrator may have known each other and the incident “is not believed to be a random act of violence.”
The suspect has not been identified and detectives continue to pursue leads, police said.
Joffe, a Dayton-area native who lives in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was scheduled to work July 4, but the store was closed. She said the store would also be closed July 5 and that surprised her because “this is a huge business weekend.”
Joffe, 39, said she was unsure if she would have gone into work July 4 had the store been open. She worked part time at Saks for one year and was a full-time teacher at Prentiss Autism Center in Fairview Park. In a few weeks, she said she will be moving to Scottsdale, Ariz., where she accepted a teaching position.
She relocated three years ago to Northeast Ohio to be closer to some family. Her mother, Susan, still lives in Kettering, a Dayton suburb.
Joffe said she texted her mother at 5:17 p.m. and then called her.
“I wanted to call her and tell her what happened,” Joffe said. “I was scared. At 5:20 in the back room, I didn’t know if the guy with the gun was still out there. We had no idea.”
She said as a teacher and a mall employee she has conducted many lockdown drills, so you don’t know.
“For me, it could have been an active shooter, so I was scared and I called,” Joffe said. “She didn’t understand at first. I kept saying, ‘There was a shooter, there was a shooter.’ She said, ‘But you’re fine.’ I think she thought they were outside and I think she thought I meant they were in the parking lot because I know there have been other shootings outside of the mall in the parking lot. I was not there for those.”
Joffe, who attended Hillel Academy in the Dayton suburb of Oakwood, said the store was busy.
“The store was packed, the store has been packed every day, especially downstairs in the men’s and women’s shoe department,” she said. “There’s lines. There’s a two-hour wait list to get into Louis Vuitton’s. Everyone’s spending their stimulus money and their unemployment money. It’s insane.”
Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, issued the following statement to the Cleveland Jewish News July 3: “We are disheartened by the isolated incident that occurred at Beachwood Place this evening. Investigation of the incident is currently underway with the Beachwood Police Department (and) all inquiries are being directed to them. The safety and well-being of our shoppers, tenants and employees is our top priority and we are grateful for their swift action and support in this matter.”
The mall closed one hour early July 3 and reopened July 4.