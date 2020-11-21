One man was shot outside of Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Nov. 21.
Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman told the Cleveland Jewish News the “isolated incident” happened around 2 p.m. outside the mall in the parking lot near Dillard’s and Nordstrom.
He said the incident involved two males.
“I’m not sure what precipitated the encounter,” Stillman told the CJN. “One male shot the other male several times in the abdomen. The victim is Hillcrest Hospital, in surgery as we speak, and we apprehended the suspect a short distance away and he is in custody at Beachwood Police Department.”
A news release from the city of Beachwood said the man was shot in the arm and pelvis, underwent surgery at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights and was recovering in the intensive care unit.
The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence and it appears the two men may have known each other, according to the release.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in processing the scene and officers from multiple agencies provided mutual aid responses in the early moments of the incident, according to the release.
The mall was not evacuated or closed, Stillman said.
The area was cordoned off with yellow security tape and mall security employees stood near where the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story