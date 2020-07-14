Antonio Lamar Evans, Jr. of Shaker Heights was apprehended July 9 in South Euclid by Beachwood police with the assistance of South Euclid police.
Evans, 20, is a suspect in the shooting July 3 at Beachwood Place in Beachwood, where an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
The incident was not believed to be a random act of violence, as it appeared the victim and suspect had known each other prior to the shooting, according to Beachwood police.
Evans was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested and was charged with felonious assault, according to a city of Beachwood news release,
Additional charges may be sought at the direction of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.