The Beachwood Police Department is looking for 15-year-old David Mikhli after he left his home on Community Drive in Beachwood Aug. 25 between 1 and 2 a.m., according to an Aug. 25 news release.
David, who goes by “Gavi,” is a white male, 5-feet-5 inches to 5-feet-7-inches tall with a slender build and is high-functioning autistic. He was last seen wearing distressed jeans with rips, a yellow T-shirt, white and black Converse tennis shoes and carrying a white backpack with a Nintendo Switch gaming system, and a large water bottle on his person, according to the release. He has shaggy brown hair that goes down past his eyelids.
Beachwood police said they believe David left his home on foot and he left his cell phone at his parents’ residence. Beachwood police are working with the Valley Enforcement Group, the UAS TEAM (DRONE), the Missing Persons Unit and the Urban Search and Rescue Team in efforts to help locate David. Police said they believe David may be suicidal, and all teams are exhausting all efforts to locate him and bring him back safely to his parents.
If you know of David’s whereabouts or believe you have seen a male matching this description, contact Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.
Green Road Synagogue’s Rabbi Binyamin Blau and Executive Director Sarah Ehrenreich sent an email to members Aug. 25 praying for a swift return of David to his family. The Beachwood synagogue will hold a special Tehillim Aug. 25 following Mincha/Maariv, which begins at 8 p.m.