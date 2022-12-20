Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek.
The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
Sent from miss-marples21@proton.me, the Sept. 19 email targeting McLaughlin and Resek attributes the following purported quotes to McLaughlin: “I’m not here to make friends with any of you; morale starts at the bottom; I’m here to clean up this shitshow; you have to treat officers like children; I don’t need your input.” It also claims that there have been more grievances in the last two years than in the past 20 years, stating “The deputy chief (Resek) orders an officer to fire a TASER for demonstration during a community event and throws a temper tantrum when the officer and others refuse due to safety.”
In response to the no-confidence vote from the Beachwood Police Union, Beachwood public relations consultant June Scharf sent the CJN statements from Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, McLaughlin and Resek, all dated Dec. 19.
“The no-confidence vote by the Beachwood Police Union members is frustrating in light of all the achievements we have witnessed under the leadership of Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek,” Berns wrote, listing several of McLaughlin and Resek’s accomplishments.
These accomplishments included a 40% decrease in department overtime; the elimination of several unneeded or unfilled annual contracts that have reduced annual spending by approximately $20,000; enhanced security measures at both the municipal complex and Beachwood City Schools facilities and religious institutions; the purchase of new and updated technology like mobile license plate readers, mobile ticketing and traffic signal preemption technology; and the creation and staffing of the department’s Beachwood Place field office.
“Chief McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek are demanding leaders who challenge their team and themselves to meet reasonably high standards,” Berns said. “That’s why they were selected for their positions. ... I have complete confidence that Chief McLaughlin and Deputy Chief Resek are the most qualified and correct people to lead our police department.”
In their joint statement, McLaughlin and Resek expressed their “disappointment” in the no-confidence vote, especially considering “the many and ongoing conversations we’ve had with both union leadership and officers to identify and understand perceived concerns.”
“Our focus, however, remains squarely on one job, and one job only: protecting Beachwood residents and the people who work, visit, dine and shop here,” they said. “We hold the men and women who work for the Beachwood Police Department to the highest possible professional standards, perhaps higher than some officers prefer, and we make no apologies for that.”
McLaughlin and Resek said some department members may believe they are “too demanding” or that “we expect too much from them,” but believe that what they’re asking of their officers is not “beyond their contracts.”
McLaughlin and Resek added the vote will “not distract from all the good we have done and will continue to do and the progress we have made under this leadership team,” and that they’re open to “constructive comments and suggestions” from department members.
“But not every suggestion is practical or feasible, and it is leadership’s responsibility to determine the best way forward,” they said. “A police department cannot run itself by consensus.”
Several Beachwood council members also expressed support for McLaughlin and Resek at the Dec. 19 council meeting, including council president Alec Isaacson, vice president Eric Synenberg and Danielle Shoykhet. Berns also showed support at the meeting, along with several city department heads.
During the citizens’ remark portion, Jim Harnett, director of community-wide security for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, also voiced support for McLaughlin and Resek, adding that he’s known McLaughlin for 10 years.
Councilwoman June Taylor deferred commenting on the no-confidence vote until the end of the meeting, saying she’s always found McLaughlin to be “accessible” and “to work well with everyone.” While she noted she agreed with a lot of the supportive statements, Taylor said she also thinks that “many of us work with the chief and with the deputy, but we don’t work for, and there is a huge difference.”
“I don’t want our community to be divided. I want it to be united as it always has,” she said. “But, for this vote to occur, and I am not certain of all the history in Beachwood, there is something going on. I don’t know what it is, that’s not my role. But, there is something going on that someone here needs to get to the bottom of so our community can be united in the way it has always been.”