The Beachwood Police Department was recently awarded a $29,750 grant to encourage officer wellness opportunities, according to a news release.
The department will offer PowerLine, a wellness app that anonymously connects first responders with the support they might need in a judgment-free space to talk about any challenges they are facing.
“Law enforcement officers face an extraordinary variety of challenges throughout their careers, and their bravery and resilience in serving the greater good can come at a personal cost,” Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in the release. “With this in mind, we wanted to offer our police force easily accessible support and the PowerLine app delivers on that interest.”