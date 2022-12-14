The Beachwood Police Department identified two minors behind the threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students as their investigation concluded the morning of Dec. 14.
Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis had made the school community aware of the investigation in a Dec. 12 email as multiple students had received messages threatening harm if the recipient did not repost the sender’s post.
“Through the collaboration of the police department and the Beachwood schools, the persons responsible for sending the threatening messages to several of the high school and middle school students in Beachwood through Instagram over the past month, they have been identified,” Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 14. “Both of these individuals are minors and they are going to face both legal and school consequences for their actions.”
Beachwood police detectives will be sending charges for aggravated menacing to the juvenile prosecutors office which will review and determine what the charges will be and/or if there will be additional charges, McLaughlin said. One of the responsible individuals is a member of the Beachwood school community, she said.
In a Dec. 14 message to the school community, Hardis thanked the collaboration of Beachwood police officer C.J. Piro and middle school principal Tony Srithai, as well as other members of the police department and school staff, for their diligence and persistence in working to identify the individuals.
“The police determined through this investigation that there was never any threat of imminent harm to Beachwood students or staff,” the email stated. “However, the minors’ actions caused significant fear for many in our community, and Beachwood Schools will not tolerate threatening behavior of any kind.”
Beachwood schools became aware of at least one student that received a message in early November and others had received messages since. McLaughlin said the police department was aware of at least seven students that had received the messages at the time of the investigation, and more students came forward to share information following the investigation announcement.
She advised students not to accept friend or follow requests from someone they do not know and to follow the saying, “See something, say something.”
“Urge your children to talk to you, and if there is something going on on social media, definitely report it,” McLaughlin said. “And the saying - ‘See something, say something.’ If you see something, make sure you tell an adult, tell a teacher, tell the school resource officer or tell your parents.”