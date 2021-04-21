The person who was found dead in the parking lot of a Beachwood hotel April 20 has been identified as 24-year-old Tyrone Majete, Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman told the Cleveland Jewish News April 21.
Stillman said the cause of death was gunshot wounds.
Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to Embassy Suites at 3775 Park East Drive to investigate the incident.
“A male was shot in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites at 11:44 a.m. this morning and when we got there he was found deceased,” Stillman told the CJN April 20. “Right now, BCI is there and the investigation continues. And that’s really all we know.”
Police searched a nearby building, 3700 Park, after receiving a report of a male in a stairwell, but found nothing.
No suspect has been apprehended, Stillman said.
Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman contributed to this report.
This is a developing story.