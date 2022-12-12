The Beachwood Police Department is investigating threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students, according to a Dec. 12 email sent to parents from Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis.
The email said a group of students at the high school and middle school have received or are aware of others receiving threatening messages through Instagram, and director of security C.J. Piro and the Beachwood Police Department are investigating.
Piro has contacted Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to obtain the identity of the person who owns the account which has sent messages threatening recipients with harm if they do not repost the sender’s post. Beachwood City Schools is aware of at least one Beachwood student that received a message in early November and that others have received messages since.
The email said school is operating as normal, but with heightened vigilance on the part of officers stationed at each building, as well as administrators and staff, while the police attempt to determine who is responsible for the messages.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should contact their school administrator: high school principal Paul Chase at 216-831-2080, ext. 7001; high scchool assistant principal Aubrei Erkins at 216-831-2080, ext. 7002; or middle school Principal Tony Srithai at 216-831-0355