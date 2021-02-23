Beachwood police officer Blake G. Rogers was fired Feb. 22, nearly 20 months after being involved in the shooting of a shoplifting suspect at Beachwood Place June 27, 2019, the Cleveland Jewish News has learned.
Rogers faced a predisciplinary hearing Feb. 18 via Zoom. He was placed on paid administrative leave of $92,206.40 plus benefits annually pending criminal and internal investigations since the day of the shooting, which involved theft of a $59 hat from Dillard’s.
The city accused him of violating four sections of Beachwood Police Department’s use of force policy, three of its standards of conduct and its ethics code.
Mayor Martin S. Horwitz wrote Rogers Feb. 22 notifying him of his decision. Horwitz also serves as the city’s public safety director.
“Your employment as a city of Beachwood police officer is terminated immediately,” Horwitz wrote in his Feb. 22 letter. “As there is legal action filed by you against the City of Beachwood, there will be no further comments or interviews on behalf of the city.”
Rogers was represented at the hearing by Chuck Aliff, a staff representative at the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc.
Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn, have sued the city, partly over the length of time the investigation has taken.
A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a no bill for Rogers in October 2020, meaning he did not violate a crime.
This is a developing story