Brian Lamiell was called to Embassy Suites in Beachwood April 20 to repair a copier.
A short time later, he informed hotel employees about a body in its parking lot.
“I think this happened within 10 or 15 minutes because we went in and fixed the copier and I came outside and grabbed a part,” Lamiell, a Mentor resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 20. “And I saw a Black guy laying on his side and it looked like he was bleeding from his head.”
Lamiell said he at first thought it might have been a suicide because “I didn’t see anybody around because I looked.”
Beachwood Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were investigating the death of Tyrone Majete, a 24-year-old man, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman told the CJN April 21.
Majete’s body was covered with a white sheet on the pavement of the hotel at 3775 Park East Drive after the 11:43 a.m. April 20 shooting.
Now determined to be a homicide, there were conflicting reports about the number and type of vehicles that might have been associated with the shooting, Stillman told the CJN April 21 and according to 911 tapes obtained by the CJN through a public records request.
Immediately after the shooting, Beachwood police received multiple 911 calls, including from the desk clerk at the Embassy Suites.
Police quickly blocked off sections of the street and asked for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to come to the crime scene.
They worked under the assumption there was a shooter in the area. Police searched a nearby building at 3700 Park East after reports of a male wearing a black or dark blue hoodie and dark jeans entering the building and going upstairs. As people in the building locked down, four police officers, armed with rifles, and a K-9 unit searched the building, but they found no suspects.
Stillman said April 20 he did not know what kind of gun was used in the shooting or whether the victim was armed. He said police would review surveillance video.
“If there were witnesses, we haven’t found any yet,” he told the CJN.
Steve Irwin, press secretary for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said the crime scene unit and special investigations unit from BCI were called to the scene to investigate.
“There’s nothing really credible that I could give you that, you know, somebody could really help us with,” Stillman said April 21. “We have to narrow it down ourselves.”
Immediately following the shooting, several other nearby businesses were also placed in lockdown, and several schools went into soft lockdown as well, based on reports that an active shooter was on Chagrin Boulevard.
Stillman said that information of an active shooter was “erroneous” and the police department sent out a notice that the action was unnecessary.
The Beachwood Police Department issued a message to the community at 2:20 p.m.
“At 11:43 this morning, Beachwood police received a 911 call for shots fired at the Embassy Suites Hotel,” the statement read. “This was a contained situation and is being processed by the Beachwood Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).
“We are aware that messages were sent to area school parents indicating, ‘active shooter on Chagrin Boulevard’ and schools engaged in a soft lockdown. This message was inaccurate. There was never an active shooter on Chagrin Boulevard and there is no current threat.”
