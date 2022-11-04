The Beachwood Police Department opened a field office Nov. 3 within Beachwood Place shopping mall at 26300 Cedar Road.
The space will be utilized as a satellite office and will be in operation during mall hours, according to a Nov. 4 news release. The mall has been the site of six shootings, some inside and some in the parking lot, since March 2017.
“The office is in a very visible location, on the second floor, adjacent to the food court,” the release read. “The Police Department encourages residents to take a peek at this new office and introduce yourself to the officers onsite.”
This is part of a community outreach program initiated by police Chief Kate McLaughlin with the goal of bringing officers and the community together, according to the news release. Strong relationships that foster mutual trust between the police department and the community is critical to maintaining public safety and confidence, the release said.
“We encourage engagement between the community and our police department, and this is a great method to deliver on that objective” Mayor Justin Berns said in the release.
McLaughlin said in the release that the new station “will go a long way toward enhancing community relations.”
When the grant was announced, McLaughlin said she would seek permission to use funds from the police department’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund to lease property for two years at COhatch, which opened March 10 at the mall.
The Police Department said in the release that Beachwood Place and COhatch’s assistance in establishing the office represented “a true community partnership.”
The Beachwood Police Department received $559,073 from the American Rescue Plan Funding grant in July to establish the field office. At the time, McLaughlin said two officers would be assigned on a full-time basis to the mall. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced at the time that the officers’ salaries and benefits will be paid for from the grant.