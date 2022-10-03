The Beachwood Police Department was awarded special funding by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as part of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program, according to a news release.
This program is designed to support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
In this first round of funding, Beachwood police will receive $29,750 for an employee assistance program and to provide access to an online wellness app for confidential support, according to the release. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million.
“Our first responders face the daily challenge of providing the highest level of response and care to Ohioans during traumatic circumstances, having little to no time to effectively process the stress brought on by these situations,” DeWine said in the release. “We created this grant program to help our first responders take care of themselves so that they can continue taking care of others.”
Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin was pleased with the award, which came through an application process that was submitted a few months ago, according to the release.
“This money will offer our staff a range of support options to handle the stress of our work, and it will enable everyone to find the help that’s needed during challenging times,” McLaughlin said in the release.
Mayor Justin Berns was also pleased.
“We want our officers to have access to all the support they need, and this grant enables that pathway,” he said in the release.