The Fraternal Order of Police Beachwood Lodge No. 86 released a response on Jan. 3 to the city of Beachwood’s Dec. 19, 2022, news releases addressing the police union’s recent no-confidence vote in Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek.
A no-confidence vote means that a majority voting body, in this case, the police union, does not have confidence in the policy and leadership methods of a leader or governing body, in this case, McLaughlin and Resek.
Sent to the Cleveland Jewish News by FOP membership coordinator Dan Ozbolt, the union stated that “the vote was conducted after all other methods of directing attention to the issues had been exhausted and in the hope that it could ultimately influence necessary and urgently needed change within the executive leaders of the department.”
“A majority of the Officers at the Beachwood Police Department feel that morale is at an all-time low, largely due to a poor culture of leadership,” the statement read. “Before taking this vote, union leadership met with the chief, deputy chief, and later with the mayor in attempts to encourage them to explore resolving these issues.”
Executive Director Gwen Callender of the FOP/Ohio Labor Council said in the statement that “we desire for our members and their employer to have a harmonious and respectable relationship. Our officers want support and approachable leadership when they put their lives on the line to protect and serve the citizens in Beachwood.”
The statement from the FOP goes on to say that the “officers’ concerns were not taken seriously,” noting it shared the results with city administration “privately” to “generate meaningful dialogue.” The statement also questions the city’s decision to publicly share the results of the vote with its Dec. 19, 2022 press releases.
But according to Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings, the union stating that the result of the vote was shared privately “mischaracterizes the events.”
“Despite stating that the result would not be shared outside of the FOP lodge and despite their own language on the ballot addressing this point, it was shared with the entire city council and administration by Chuck Aliff, FOP staff representative, through email on Dec. 19 at 5:14 p.m., the day after the voting period concluded,” Hastings told the CJN in a Jan. 4 statement. “In doing so, the union made the result readily available by the public records request process. Beachwood’s statement by Mayor Justin Berns and Chief Kate McLaughlin fairly followed this revealing of the vote, and it was shared in the interest of full transparency.”
In another statement shared with the CJN, Berns said he continues to support police leadership, recognizing that “every day, our officers may be asked to risk their health or their life.”
“When that kind of responsibility comes with the job, it is also essential that we work daily to build and maintain an open, respectful and effective professional relationship between the officers, top leaders of the department and the city’s leadership,” Berns said. “We remain ready to meet with union leaders as well as our officers to ensure that outcome.”