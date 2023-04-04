Proposed updates to the city of Beachwood’s zoning code which includes places of worship were presented to city council at its April 3 meeting. Council voting unanimously to place the proposal on second reading and refer it to a public hearing, which will be held in at least 30 days, and after that, it would be sent for a third reading.
According to the April 3 council agenda, the intent of the changes, titled U5 Zoning Changes, is twofold. The first is to attempt to bring the city’s zoning code up to date with recent changes to state laws and with recent court decisions regarding zoning in other communities, and secondly, to provide “more appropriate standards” for smaller institutional uses such as places of worship while “better protecting” the safety of those users of those facilities and “better controlling” the impact of those uses in the neighborhoods in which they are located.
Specifically, the proposed amendments intend to expand the definition of “places of worship” to be more inclusive than the current definition and to be more consistent with court decisions. Additionally, the definition of “family” would be modernized and would incorporate the concept of a “single housekeeping unit,” which would “more accurately reflect today’s societal norms,” the agenda said. The designation “residential care facility” would also be revised to comply with the Ohio Revised Code, as well as revise the uses of a U-1 Single Family Residential District designation to include “residential care facilities,” as is required by both state and federal law.
“In summary, the proposed updates to the zoning code are intended to improve public safety, reduce negative impacts in residential neighborhoods and better comply with state and federal zoning regulations and laws,” the agenda said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Beachwood resident Aaron Evenchik, who is an attorney with Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in Cleveland, spoke on behalf of some of the home synagogues that he represents which operate within the city.
“They desire to be good neighbors,” Evenchik said of his clients. “They want to upgrade … their spaces and make them more functional.”
He also implored council to reconsider some of the suggestions that he believes need to be revised as they “directly conflict” with currently operating home synagogues.
“I know that Beachwood wants to avoid what University Heights is facing where the city has lost several lawsuits for several homes, and it is now reported it is facing a pending $400,000 attorney fee bill,” Evenchik said, referencing the Aleksander Shul v. University Heights case that settled in favor of the shul in December 2022, with both parties recently filing declarations regarding the shul’s attorney fees.
“Home values in the city, especially around synagogues, have already gone up, and Beachwood and the city of Cleveland are huge hubs for Jewish life, bringing people in from across the country,” Evenchik said. “… It is going to require some further work so the city code can meet the existing home synagogues where they are.”
Beachwood city planner George Smerigan and building commissioner William Griswold requested the changes to the zoning code and presented those suggestions to council, which then referred the suggestions to the city’s planning and zoning commission for review. The planning and zoning commission then sent its report and recommendations back to council for further review at the April 3 meeting.
Additionally, council voted unanimously to pass a resolution which would authorize Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns to enter into an agreement with Cuyahoga County for a $700,000 grant that would be applied to a playground’s estimated $2 million to $3 million price tag, and declaring it to be an urgent measure. The grant would be dedicated to a playground planned for the space adjacent to the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center on Fairmount Boulevard, which was presented at a March 20 recreation committee meeting. The project moved to council for approval at a later date, with the completion timeline slated for summer 2024 if approved. Demolition would then need to start beginning in late fall or early winter.
“We’ve been discussing this playground for nearly a year,” Berns said, referencing a playground equipment convention he attended in February 2022. “It’s evolved for nearly more than a year, and this is where we are today. We were fortunate to receive the $700,000 from the county.”
A majority of the playground has existed for 15 to 20 years, with the newest equipment being added in 2016.