Beachwood Theater Camp’s founder and 40-year director will potentially receive a $15,000 settlement from the city of Beachwood after she was let go and the camp was canceled because of personnel and logistical issues, according to the city’s community services director and mayor.
June Scharf, public relations consultant for the city of Beachwood, confirmed the settlement amount to the Cleveland Jewish News May 10. She said Jill Koslen-Freirich’s rehiring will require approval of Beachwood City Council at its May 16 meeting because the amount exceeds the mayor’s $1,500 limit to spend without council approval.
The plan, Scharf said, is to submit the settlement for reimbursement to the city’s insurance agency.
Koslen-Freireich’s lawyer, Lindsey Self, of the Haber Group in Beachwood, negotiated the settlement and Koslen-Freireich’s contract to lead the camp, which is supposed to start June 13.
Four days after Koslen-Freireich was dismissed on April 19, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns posted a letter on the city’s website and emailed it to residents explaining his support of Community Services Director Derek Schroeder’s decision to cancel the camp.
Koslen-Freireich called that letter “defamatory.”
“I’m happy that the city found a way to move forward, and with this agreement signed by Ms. Koslen-Freireich, we are positioned to provide a theater camp experience for children to enjoy,” Berns said in a May 10 news release.
Koslen-Freireich told the CJN on May 10, "I'm in it for the kids and always have been."
Councilman Mike Burkons told the CJN May 10 that he did not know details of the proposed settlement and could not comment.
Council president Alec Isaacson read a statement at the May 2 council meeting on behalf of council that “every member of this council believes that drama camp should be reinstated. … The decision to cancel drama camp is 100% his (Berns) to make and it’s a decision that city council cannot override.”
Isaacson could not be reached for comment May 10.
Only after a public outcry and pleadings from city council members, campers, staff, alumni, parents and grandparents did Berns reverse course and reach out to Koslen-Freireich with an offer of a contract.
Koslen-Freireich had until May 8 to assemble a staff, a task she said she fulfilled in a May 5 email to Berns and copied to three city council members and Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings.
Parents were notified in an email from the city May 10 of the latest development.
“As many of you are aware, theater camp will return, as scheduled,” the email to parents reads. “If you haven’t already requested a refund or transfer, then you don’t have to do anything. Those of you who have already requested a refund and want to be re-enrolled, please send an email to us stating that you would like to be re-enrolled. After we enroll you back into theater camp, we will reach out to you for payment over the phone. ... Those of you who were transferred into one of our other Beachwood camps, please send an email stating that you would like to be transferred back into theater camp.”
The email requested that parents email recreation@beachwoodohio.com by noon May 20.
This is a developing story.