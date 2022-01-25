June Scharf has been selected to serve as the public relations consultant for the city of Beachwood and Brittany Rutkowski has been promoted to become Mayor Justin Berns’ executive assistant, Berns announced Jan. 25.
Scharf’s duties include contributions to content across all platforms including social media, website, print, and broadcast/digital publications; media relations; marketing outreach; speech planning; support for economic development initiatives; editing of department materials; and generation of public relations initiatives based on city activities and events, according to a news release.
Formerly, Scharf was the director of communications and activities for the city of Warrensville Heights. She is a regular contributor to Beachwood Buzz magazine, and she serves as a writing coach to clients seeking to publish materials. She also has hosted more than 50 podcast episodes, and she has created websites for multiple clients. She graduated from Beachwood High School class of 1987.
Rutkowski formerly worked in Beachwood as an administrative assistant in the public works department, starting in 2014. Previously, she worked for KeyBank as a relationship manager.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from The University of Akron. During college, she worked summers and winter breaks at the Cuyahoga County Engineer’s Office in the fiscal department.
Both positions are new positions in the city.
Lynn Johnson, communications coordinator for former Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, is no longer employed by the city.