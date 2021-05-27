Beachwood City Council voted 6-0 May 27 to repeal the city’s mandatory mask ordinance put in place by the city on July 6, 2020. Council president James Pasch was absent.
The repeal will go into effect beginning June 2.
Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said the decision to repeal the mandate is in an effort to be proactive when it comes to state recommendations. All Ohio’s COVID-19 orders, except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will end June 2.
“As of June 2, the city will have no requirements for masks, and the signs will come off of all public spaces,” Horwitz said during the meeting. “We hope everything works out and that people will take the recommendations of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) seriously, and just be safe.”
The city will have no community-wide recommendations and will leave individual businesses in charge of establishing and enforcing their own masking and social distancing requirements for those entering their buildings.
As for camps and the city pool, Horwitz said masking and social distancing requirements will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For example, if a camp staff member is fully vaccinated, they will not be required to wear a mask. For unvaccinated staff, masks will be required indoors at all times, and can be removed outdoors if they remain socially distanced or are not actively participating in an activity. For campers, they will also remain masked indoors should they not be activity participating in a physical activity and can go unmasked outside. This is in accordance with the Beachwood Board of Education’s Face Mask Policy 8454.
City hall and the Beachwood Community Center will remain closed to the public, and all council and public city meetings will continue on Zoom through June 2021. The Beachwood Family Aquatic Center will open Memorial Day weekend under the current state of Ohio regulations requiring masks and social distancing, but will operate under the amendment starting June 2.
Horwitz said his decision was also in part to protect city employees from having to mediate disputes, taking them away from their primary jobs.
“There have been individuals in the past week-and-a-half that have accused the city of limiting their personal freedoms, and others are concerned we’re not doing the complete masking, distancing and poding (at the pool) because that’s what they thought we would be doing,” he said. “The reality is I don’t want pool staff to be the masking police. They’re there to protect people in the water. In our opinion, it will cause some degree of confusion and chaos and just turn our staff into police. It’s an unworkable situation.”
Horwitz also addressed executive order 2020-01, which was passed in March 2020 and gave him authority to declare a state of emergency, close businesses, issue mask orders and enforce other mandates to keep the community safe, and noted there is a new executive order to rescind those abilities. This executive order, 2021-01, will be signed in the coming days.