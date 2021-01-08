Beachwood resident describes experience at Capitol

Having traveled to Washington, D.C., for two rallies in support of the president in 2020, Valerie Charms Mason and her husband, Todd Mason, decided to return on Jan. 6 for the "Stop the Steal" event.
The rally to support President Donald Trump’s claims disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election – a theory rejected by state and federal courts – was held just prior to some violent Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building that afternoon as the election was in the process of being certified.
“It was a terrible end to a great day,” Charms Mason, a Beachwood resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 8, as she reflected on the violence at the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. “We were like, ‘Stop breaking the windows to the Capitol. … It’s our house. We’re not damaging our own home.’”
Charms Mason said after she walked away from the violence following what she described as a peaceful gathering, she questioned, “Where were the police?”
She blamed the violence on Antifa, a decentralized left-wing extremist group, not Trump supporters, whom she described as “patriots.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation said there is no indication, as of Jan. 8, that Antifa infiltrated the mob at the U.S. Capitol.
“Patriots would remove these guys who were trying to cause damage,” she said. “I was probably 20 feet from the guy who was banging the window with the sledgehammer. At least seven times that I can recall, patriots would remove the rabblerousers while expressing displeasure with their calls to violent action.”
Charms Mason, 50, said in the previous two rallies she attended in Washington, D.C., police presence was much heavier than on Jan. 6.
While seven buses traveled from Cleveland to Washington, D.C., the couple booked a reservation for a one-night stay at Spring Hill Suites in Gaithersburg, Md., packed their Honda Odyssey and set out from their home on Jan. 5. Charms Mason works in the cannabis industry and is a former member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
She said she spotted some girls at a rest area who might have been heading to the rally and asked them if they were. They said they indeed were, but she said she felt compelled to whisper her question because of the level of persecution she has felt among friends and relatives for her conservative opinions.
The next morning, as the couple boarded the train in Gaithersburg, they noticed others heading to the rally dressed in red, donning MAGA hats and smiling.
Once they reached the Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House where Trump spoke in the late morning of Jan. 6, they struck up conversations with others there.
“There were more people at this one than I’ve seen at the others,” Charms Mason said, adding she counted not more than 10 police officers in her time in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. “If there were not a million people, I would be more than shocked. It was packed like sardines.”
She said she didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and initially went into mourning after he was elected. Her change of heart came with his record as president.
“I looked at what he did, which was a lot,” she said, adding that she was hoping for information about election fraud and some resolution during his speech. “At the end, he said, ‘We’re going to march to the Capitol and make our voices heard.’”
Charms Mason and her husband then walked to the Capitol, eventually walking up a long flight of stairs. The people at the Capitol sang patriotic songs including “The Star Spangled Banner,” “G-d Bless America” and “My Country Tis of Thee.”
“I was proud to be there,” Charms Mason said. “We were never in danger. There was no angry mob.”
Charms Mason said as soon as she and her husband saw the Capitol was breached, the two turned to leave.
She described the sensation of encountering tear gas on the Capitol steps and how they stopped to close their eyes and wait for the burning to abate. They then took the train back to their car in Gaithersburg and arrived back home in Cleveland after midnight.
She said, “I think I felt like this was my last opportunity to exercise my constitutional right to free speech.”