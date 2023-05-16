The shocking news of a cancer diagnosis can bring about many emotions, and the treatments might feel insurmountable for some. Family, friends and supportive communities play a significant role by offering solace to those affected.
For over two decades, The Gathering Place has served as a hub of healing for those impacted by cancer in Northeast Ohio. The programs it provides, such as open gym or recovery classes, makes it easy for those struggling with cancer to get involved and have their voices heard. Jill Winger of Beachwood had to “find the light” as she faced the dark days of her diagnosis with the help of her family and the insight of those at The Gathering Place.
“I’m grateful for them,” Winger, a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’m an independent person, I was in a place of fear, and when I didn’t know who to call, they were there.”
Winger was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2021, while COVID-19 caused mass shutdowns around the world. In a time when personal connections were limited, Winger was one of many who sought support through The Gathering Place’s newly-added virtual programs during the pandemic after officially entering remission in December 2021 and she knew she needed guidance along her road to recovery.
“I was like, what am I supposed to do,” Winger said. “After continuous chemo and radiation, I was nervous and worried I didn’t know how to exercise after chemo.”
The launch of virtual programs in 2020 allowed The gathering Place to reach beyond the Northeast Ohio area so individuals and families affected by cancer could access its services regardless of location.
Michele Seyranian, CEO of The Gathering Place, told the CJN that by 2021 it had served participants from all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as five countries with a total of over 47,000 people being helped since 2000.
“It is our honor to serve every single person in our NE Ohio community and beyond who may benefit from our programs and services,” Seyranian said.
After getting more involved in The Gathering Place’s open gym, Winger realized the one thing missing from her workout routine was a supply of towels to keep her comfortable throughout. She was inspired to donate hundreds of towels for all to use and her daughter, Zoe Winger, then a student at Kent State, used her design skills to craft a logo for the new gym towels.
“It feels good knowing that I can give back to this place that has been so good to me,” Winger told the CJN. “I don’t know where I’d be without The Gathering Place.”
The Gathering Place, with locations in Beachwood and Westlake, will hold the Race 4 the Place June 4 at Beachwood Place. For more information, visit bit.ly/3nHqpaJ.
Karyssa Rose is a student at Cleveland State University and writes for the student newspaper, The Cleveland Stater..