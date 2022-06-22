Beachwood City Council voted to authorize the mayor to engage Walter Haverfield of Cleveland to provide legal services for a “sensitive personnel matter” at its June 21 meeting. No dollar amount was specified.
“Certain allegations came to the attention of the law director (Stewart Hastings), who after some preliminary investigation determined that outside assistance was required to complete his investigation,” council president Alec Isaacson told council. “The law director notified the mayor (Justin Berns) and myself. The mayor and I concur with Stewart’s judgment that outside assistance is required.
“We have a narrow path to follow here. Prematurely disclosing these allegations could permanently harm people’s reputations. On the other hand, doing nothing creates substantial risks to our city and sends a poor message to the city employees.”
Council voted 5-0 with council members Mike Burkons and Barbara Bellin Janovitz abstaining.
“I asked what this was about,” Burkons said. “I was told it was sensitive, which I understand, but I can’t vote to pass something that I don’t know anything about.”
Janovitz asked if there was an upper limit, and Hastings said there was not and that he did not want to be in a position to ask twice.
Isaacson made the motion. Councilman Eric Synenberg seconded the motion.
Walter Haverfield’s June 14 engagement letter signed by R. Todd Hunt and addressed to Hastings outlines a scope of services.
“Specifically, our services will likely necessitate: conferences with you and other city officials and employees; legal research and analysis regarding issues related to the Matters; review of relevant documents; drafting of correspondence and/or legal opinions; attendance at public meetings; and representation in any litigation related to the Matters,” Hunt wrote. “It is our understanding that our primary point of contact with the city will be you.”
Hunt wrote that the firm would cap its rates at $375 per hour for all services of partners in the firm, at $275 per hour for associate attorneys and $125 for paralegals.
Hunt requested a scanned and emailed copy of the executed letter and said that upon receipt, these terms and conditions “will apply retroactively to the date we first performed services on your behalf in connection with the Matters.”