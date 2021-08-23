Mayor Martin S. Horwitz announced Aug. 18 the city of Beachwood earned the No. 1 ranking of Cuyahoga County municipalities for vaccination starts against COVID-19 and also for population gains in the 2020 census.
According to Better Health Partnership data, 84.6% of Beachwood residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination by June 30.
“Beachwood is a progressive, forward-thinking community,” Horwitz said in a news release. “I am not surprised that our residents believe in the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines. It is wonderful to know that our city has the highest percentage of people who have started the vaccine regimen.”
The release also indicated that the mayor’s office distributed nearly 200 access codes to the Wolstein Center Mass vaccination site, and was also one of the first cities in Ohio to declare a mask mandate and offer a drive-thru mask giveaway for Beachwood residents shortly after that.
Residents who still need to start or finish their vaccination process can contact their local pharmacy for an appointment as vaccines are free-of-charge and available for those ages 12 and up.