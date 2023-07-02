The city of Beachwood is filled with opportunity, which makes living and doing business there quite appealing. Choices in architecture, job opportunities, highly-rated schools, a lavish aquatic center, and shopping and dining options set the city apart.
Sharon Friedman, broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, and Donna Glazer, Realtor and broker at Howard Hanna in Pepper Pike, discussed the allure of residing and working in Beachwood.
“It’s like the all-purpose community,” Friedman said.
She explained the city is equipped for all ages to live there, so it is not uncommon for people to be lifelong Beachwood residents.
“You have a lot of options, from preschool, fine public schools, all the city amenities,” she said. “You can go into assisted living, independent living and everywhere in between.”
The city’s infrastructure is well-run, Friedman pointed out, adding that the mayor and city council seem to be doing a good job of operating the community, especially considering its high concentration of commerce and the ratio of workers to residents. They balance the city’s hospitality well to accommodate both the people who live there and the people who work there.
“You have over 100,000 people that work in the city of Beachwood every day, but about 14,000 residents,” she noted. “Yet, 100,000 plus people work there due to the commercial development, so there’s a lot to manage with the infrastructure and they’ve done a good job over the years.”
The city’s aquatic center is a highlight of the community, she pointed out.
“I always refer to the Beachwood (Family) Aquatic Center as (the) Six Flags of Beachwood,” Friedman said. “The Beachwood Aquatic Center playground is wonderful.”
There was recently a city council vote to construct a $3.8 million playground next to the aquatic center, she said. There are also ballfields, a dog park and the median trail that passes through the city.
As for housing, the market right now is very robust, Friedman said. Many homes are selling well over asking price after receiving multiple offers.
“We have everything,” Glazer said. “We have any kind of homes that people are looking for. We have apartments, condos, doctors offices. We have recreation. We have the best police and fire departments.”
She said she is “amazed” by the city of Beachwood and all it has to offer.
Beachwood was ranked as the No. 1 city by Cleveland Magazine last year.
Other key qualities of the city include access to interstate highways, the highly-ranked school system and the aquatic center, Glazer added.
“The school system is great,” she said. “We’re rated very high.”
Architecturally, because Beachwood is a newer community, the houses have a more contemporary look, Glazer noted.
“People are able to build the kind of homes that they want to, that is available to them, as well,” she said.
The city’s leadership is “always” trying to improve recreation and other aspects of the community, Glazer noted.
Beachwood is also home to countless houses of worship, thereby giving people of all faiths a community in which they feel welcome, Glazer said.
The city is also home to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Mandel Jewish Community Center, Maltz Museum, Menorah Park, Montefiore and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.
Shopping centers such as Beachwood Place and nearby Legacy Village offer a range of shopping and dining options, she noted.
“We’ve got it all,” Glazer said. “It’s an amazing place to live. It’s extraordinary.”