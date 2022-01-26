Rose and Art Gelbart of Beachwood will be featured in “Undeniable: The Truth to Remember,” televised from 8 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 by CBS, as part of a commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day Jan. 27.

It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount beginning Jan. 30, and on CBS News Streaming Network starting Feb. 1.

Hosted by three-time Emmy Award-winner Julianna Margulies, the program follows five Holocaust survivors who share their harrowing stories with a diverse group of students from Hastings High School in Houston, Texas, a school that does not traditionally teach the history of the Holocaust. The Gelbarts are child survivors of the Holocaust who have been married for 66 years.

“We must never forget the systemic persecution and murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust, and we must remain vigilant against the forces of hatred and antisemitism that created it and still persist today,” George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, said in a news release. “Hearing directly from these survivors puts the atrocities they experienced in sharp focus and should inspire us to fight against all forms of hate and bigotry in the future.”

Other stories are about Ruth Steinfeld and Pieter Kohnstam, who was babysat by Anne Frank before her family went into hiding and later was captured.

The program also includes an exclusive feature about 97-year-old Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who, along with her great grandson, recently became a viral sensation on TikTok.