The Mind Challenge for the New Majority, a trivia game created by Art Greenberg and Phil Levine, recently hosted its 2023 final competition, with the Beachwood team placing fourth overall and winning $500.
Broadview Heights placed first for the third straight year, winning a $2,500 prize for its city. Willoughby Hills finished second, winning $1,500. Mentor was third, winning $1,000.
The final event featured speaker Terry Moir, who is director of local programming and sales production at WKYC.
The Mind Challenge was created to enhance senior socialization and encourage those at senior centers across Northeast Ohio to exercise their minds. Over 90 teams from 51 cities competed in this year’s tournament, which started on May 9.