The Beachwood Board of Education seeks to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Josh Mintz, which will effective Jan. 2, due to his election to Beachwood City Council in November, according to a newsletter.
The appointed board member will serve through Dec. 31, 2023, and must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and for 30 days preceding the appointment, must be an Ohio resident, a Beachwood resident and registered to vote in Beachwood.
All interested candidates will be interviewed and the vacancy will be filled by a majority vote of the remaining board members.
Interested applicants can submit a notice of interest to BDVacancy@beachwoodschools.org to the board’s president and will receive an application to be submitted by Jan. 12.