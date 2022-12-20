The Beachwood Board of Education passed resolutions 5-0 to approve the master plan to construct two new elementary schools and to place a bond levy on the May 2023 ballot during a Dec. 15 special meeting.
The plan entails rebuilding Bryden Elementary at 25501 Bryden Road for kindergarten through second grade and Hilltop Elementary at 24524 Hilltop Drive for third through fifth grade, as well as updates to the Fairmount Early Childhood Center’s prekindergarten facilities. The plan was crafted with consideration from a community survey, conversations with stakeholders, multiple community input sessions and tours, and information provided by Project Management Consultants LLC and ThenDesign Architecture.
The board unanimously approved a second resolution to place the bond levy on the ballot for the May 2, 2023, election to be voted on by residents. The principal amount of the bond is $65 million to be paid over a maximum of 37 years, dated approximately Aug. 1, 2023, with an estimated 5.25% interests per year, payable semiannually.
According to a news release, the plan preserves the district’s tradition of smaller schools in parklike settings within residential neighborhoods and retains the current grade configurations and traffic flows. The anticipated completion of the 62,500 square-foot Bryden school is set for August 2026, while the 66,300 square-foot Hilltop school is set for June 2028.
The new schools will provide more space to accommodate the district’s growing elementary programming and enrollment, enhanced accessibility and security, new technology and playgrounds, and more engaging and collaborative environments, the release stated.