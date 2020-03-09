Beachwood Schools have canceled a slew of upcoming events March 9 following the news that three people in Cuyahoga County have tested positive for coronavirus.
Superintendent Robert P. Hardis posted the letter to families on the district's Facebook page.
It reads, "With today's news that three Cuyahoga County residents (adults in their 50's – a married male and female, and an individual male) tested positive for coronavirus, Beachwood City Schools will take the following steps in the short term as we await further guidance from the Cuyahoga County Board of health tomorrow:
"The following public events are CANCELLED," it states, listing events ranging from the March 10-13 first grade bring someone special to music class program to March 11 CVC STEM Wars hosted at Beachwood High School, sports banquets scheduled for March 11 and 12, an elderclass monthly lunch program set for March 12, a Beachwood High School band, orchestra and choir trip to Severance Hall on March 13, a March 13-15 Beachwood High School Model UN trip to Michigan State, the March 13 and 14 production of "The WIzard of Oz" at Beachwood High School, the March 15 Bison Feast + Fest, and the March 15 senior spaghetti dinner.
In addition, the Beachwood Bistro, its ExcelTECC Culinary Arts Program, will be closed all week.
"This is a short-term list of cancellations, not what will likely become a complete list," Superintendent Robert P. Hardis wrote.
On Feb. 28, the Beachwood Board of Education decided to cancel a school orchestra trip to Italy during spring break from March 20 to March 27.
A day later, the board’s decision became moot, said Superintendent Robert P. Hardis, when the U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 travel warning to Italy based on terrorist incidents. In addition the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention issued a March 4 Level 3 warning based on the spread of coronavirus.
The cancellation of the orchestra’s performance tour has not resulted in a full refund to families, Hardis said, adding that the tour company has offered a refund amounting to about 60% of the full cost to the 68 students who intended to go.
He said the district is pursuing a full larger refund for families through its attorney, Dan McIntyre of Brindza McIntyre & Seed LLP in Cleveland.
Prior to the March 9 signed letter, Hardis has sent email to families four times since Jan. 29 regarding coronavirus.
His Feb. 28 email stated that the district is prepared to provide distance learning through Google Classroom.
“The specific approach we take will be dictated by the length of any school closure,” he wrote.
On March 6, he sent an email regarding student travel plans.
“Beachwood City School District respectfully requests that families who plan to travel, or have a member of their household who will be traveling, to a country or region identified by the U.S. State Department as Level 3 or Level 4 (Travel Advisories) because of this outbreak, notify their building principal of their plans,” he wrote. “These travel advisories are updated daily. Please check for new advisories frequently. Before any student from these families returns to school, we will schedule a return-to-school meeting by phone during which we will establish a timeline for the student’s re-entry into school.
“These students may be required to stay home for an excused 14-day period of self-quarantine,” he wrote. “This expectation is consistent with guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district will maintain the highest degree of confidentiality in connection with all related matters for students. The more we communicate under these unique and troubling circumstances, the better.
In addition, Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 9, “We have also counseled our employees traveling has or will Level 3 or greater, it is their responsibility to inform the district and we will work with them on a period of self-quarantine upon their return from travel.”