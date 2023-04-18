A potential tax partnership between the city of Beachwood and Beachwood City Schools was discussed as part of Beachwood City Council’s April 17 committee of the whole meeting.
The proposed partnership would help ease property tax payments for residents and businesses during the first three years of a proposed $65 million construction project to build two new elementary schools – replacing Bryden and Hilltop, and updating the Fairmount Early Childhood Center, according to a news release from the school district.
Under the proposed property tax partnership, the city could pause levying its charter mills in 2024, 2025 and 2026, after which the school district’s debt payments would drop by more than half. The partnership would have the effect of maintaining a flat tax rate for residents and businesses through 2026 at the current 5.68 total bond and charter millage rate, the release said.
Council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve the proposed partnership later this month, according to the release.
“Economic development is critical to the continued success of our school system,” Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said in the release. “Beachwood City Schools consistently partners with the City of Beachwood to make our city attractive to high-quality, sustainable investment from the business community. This partnership to keep property taxes low would be another example of our joint commitment to this goal and of the strong working relationship between our school and city representatives.”
Last year, the school district developed the plan for the construction of the two new elementary schools – the Bryden school for grades kindergarten to second and the Hilltop school for grades three to five, along with the Fairmount Early Childhood Center updates. Both Bryden and Hilltop were constructed in 1956, and require “significant repairs and upgrades to support the district’s growing elementary enrollment and programming,” the release said.
To finance the project, the district placed a 3.95-mill bond issue on the May 2 primary election ballot, which was passed at a Jan. 10 Beachwood Board of Education meeting. The bond issue would cost $138.25 per year for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of a home. The bond would be repaid over 37 years. The monthly cost to homeowners is $51.84. This is based upon the current Beachwood median home value of $450,000, which is taxed at a value of $157,500.
According to the release, Beachwood City Schools is the community’s sixth-largest employer and shares $800,000 worth of services through an agreement with the city. The district provides its indoor and outdoor facilities year-round to the city’s recreation department and its buses for its summer camps in return for the posting of a Beachwood Police Department officer at each school building daily during the school year.
“My goal is to build on the collaborative partnership between the City and the schools,” Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said in the release. “The temporary reallocation of these funds will be a benefit to both our residents and a worthy economic development tool to assist our business community.”