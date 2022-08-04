Beachwood City Schools continues to seek community input on the future of elementary education in the district. On July 27, the district released a community-wide survey inviting feedback on the facilities and grounds for the Hilltop, Bryden and Fairmount schools.
Hilltop and Bryden elementary schools were both built starting in 1956. The survey asks residents to weigh in on ideas for modernizing the facilities to support elementary education in the 21st century. Ideas suggested by members of the community include renovating the schools at their current locations, constructing new buildings to replace Hilltop and Bryden at their current locations, or reducing the pre-K-5 facilities to one or two buildings, according to a news release.
In addition to the survey, the district will engage residents in conversations about the elementary facilities during the following public meetings:
• Sept. 12 – Project Management Consultants will present the elementary schools’ needs and discuss general master planning concepts with public input and questions.
• Oct. 10 – The public can review master plan options and have opportunities to ask questions and offer feedback.
• Nov. 14 – Project Management Consultants will present one or two options for recommendation to the board of education.
Previous discussions focused on turning Bryden into housing and Hilltop into a recreation area.
The survey can be found at bit.ly/3vEuOfn. Survey responses are due by Aug. 14.