Beachwood City Schools has announced its official plan for reopening schools Aug. 24, delayed from Aug. 19, the district’s original start date, to provide a week for staff training.
“Thank you for your patience and support as we put together our plans to reopen Beachwood Schools,” Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said in a letter addressed to Beachwood parents, guardians and students. “We face unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19. However, we are facing these challenges relying on science, creative use of Beachwood’s resources, and our community’s dedication to protecting one another.”
Families have the option to keep K-12 grade students home to engage in online learning exclusively. Students and staff who return to campus must complete and submit a daily health checklist at home, which includes a temperature check, before boarding a bus or entering school.
Submissions from the checklist, which was recommended by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, will be cross-referenced with school attendance; anyone who does not submit the checklist will be sent home.
Beachwood schools has purchased a face shield for every employee and will require them to use this or another appropriate face covering while at work. Students are also required to wear a face covering at all times and are only exempt when eating in designated locations.
Outdoor face-covering breaks will be built into students’ schedules.
Sanitizer dispensers will be placed at every building entrance and in each classroom and hand washing or sanitizing breaks will be taken frequently.
Class sizes will be reduced so 6-foot physical distancing can be accomplished, but distancing on buses will depend on the number of riders.
Additional measures will be taken to sanitize school facilities during day, in between groups of students, and in between school days. Custodial and cleaning staff will focus on high traffic areas.
To read the full reopening plan, visit: bit.ly/2ZdV00z