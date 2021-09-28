Beachwood City Schools will continue planning and fine tuning its proposed COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy after introducing it at a Board of Education meeting Sept. 27.
The “vax or test” suggested policy would require all Beachwood school staff to be vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test weekly. This policy would also apply to students ages 16 and up who want to participate in extracurricular activities, like sports.
Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 28 that the policy’s introduction to the education board was successful and that the board was “supportive of moving forward and continuing these discussions.”
“We’ve been trying really hard and the community has rallied to support just making common sense decisions around layering precautions with school,” Hardis said. “That’s been enabling us to stay open, have minimal numbers of quarantines and just keep our schools safe.”
Hardis said the school administration will progress in dialogue with the district’s three employee unions about creating a memorandum of understanding. This would establish the policy as a term of employment.
The school administration will also work on the details regarding the student component of the proposed policy.
The Board of Education will vote on whether it wants to move forward and establish the vax or test policy for employees and students 16 and older for extracurricular participation during an Oct. 11 meeting.
Hardis originally announced this proposed policy in a video message to the Beachwood schools community Sept. 24.
In the video, Hardis said the proposed policy was devised to create a safe and healthy community, protect those unable to receive the vaccine, keep students and staff in school, and allow for students to be able to continue participating in extracurricular activities.
If the board passes the policy for both staff and students ages 16 and up, Hardis said they would have until Oct. 29 to electronically submit a photo or scanned document of their vaccination card to the district’s human resources department. Those deciding to get vaccinated now would have until Oct. 29 to submit proof of their first dose and Nov. 19 to submit proof of their second dose.
Those choosing not to receive the vaccine would have until Oct. 29 to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken that week. Negative COVID-19 tests would need to be submitted weekly by using an online form that accepts scans of negative test results.
“For those who choose to complete weekly testing, we truly want this to be as simple and easy as possible for those folks,” Hardis said in his video announcement. “We will accept any form of COVID test, and it will be easy to submit the results.”
All vaccination and test submissions would be confidential and treated by the HR department as medical records. The district would also be able to provide free test kits to those unable to find easy testing access.
Hardis said there hasn’t been any push back against the proposed policy thus far.
“I’m just proud of our community,” Hardis told the CJN. “... (The proposed policy is) a mark of this community’s priority to keep everyone safe.”