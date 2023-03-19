Matthew Brown was hired as the treasurer and CFO for the Beachwood City School District, effective Aug. 1, the district announced March 14. He will succeed Michele Mills, who will retires in July after 35 years with the district.
Brown, who is the treasurer and CFO of the Nordonia Hills City School District in Macedonia, will advise school board regarding all financial-related matters and oversee the district’s financial operations, including ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of state and federal reporting and leading the development of the annual district operating budget and five-year forecast, according to a news release.
The school board voted unanimously to approve Brown at its March 13 meeting.
He was selected from eight candidates in a ““rigorous interview process that included two community and staff input sessions,” board president Megan Walsh said in the release. “Community engagement is a priority of the board, and the input from these sessions weighed heavily in our decision making.
“Mr. Brown’s experience, professionalism, and demeanor are the best fit for Beachwood, He brings a wealth of experience in school finance that will ensure a smooth transition in the treasurer’s office.”
Brown has 20 years of experience in school finance and governmental accounting, and previously served as the Euclid City Schools treasurer and CFO from 2019 to2021, and assistant treasurer from January 2016. Before entering public education, he worked for a private accounting firm managing governmental projects and providing consulting services for governmental accounting standard implementations. Brown graduated from The University of Akron in 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity that you’re giving me and the honor that you’re bestowing upon me to be the next treasurer for Beachwood City Schools,” Brown said in the release.
Brown said Mills has done a great job of laying a strong foundation financially and he looks forward to continuing that for the district for years to come.
“I’m excited to partner with you and serve this amazing community with the integrity, respect, and fiscal conservatism that it deserves," Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said in the release.