Three new holidays have been added to the Beachwood City School District academic calendar – the Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr and Diwali.
Starting the 2023-24 school year, the holidays will be recognized as days off for students when they fall on a weekday. The Beachwood Board of Education voted Jan. 23 to approve the new holidays, and is scheduled to vote Feb. 27 on the 2024-25 and 2025-26 calendars. The calendars were presented for comments and questions during a public hearing at the Jan. 23 meeting.
“By providing these days on the calendars, families can celebrate without having to choose between sending their child to school or participating in a family event,” assistant superintendent Ken Veon said in a news release.
The 2024 Lunar New Year holiday is scheduled for Feb. 9, honoring the Chinese spring festival and celebration of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and will be recognized in 2024 on April 10.
Diwali, an Indian religious festival, will be observed in 2024 on Nov. 1.
The decision to include these holidays on the academic calendar is the result of a collaboration between the administration, the Beachwood Federation of Teachers and families participating in the Beachwood schools affinity groups, which worked closely with the administration to identify holidays that may be significant to a large number of students in the district, the release said.
“I’m hopeful, through this simple recognition of the holidays, that people from other cultures will know about the holidays, seek more information and an understanding about them, and most importantly, respect the practices of people who celebrate them to help develop a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance,” Veon said in the release.
There’s also no school on the first day of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.