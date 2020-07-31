Beachwood City Schools revised its plan for reopening schools Aug. 24.
Following a July 30 recommendation from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis sent an email to Beachwood families notifying them all students would start the 2020-21 school year remotely.
The initial plan allowed parents to choose whether their K-12 grade children returned to campus or engaged in remote learning.
“We have many details to work out now and we will do so in the coming days and weeks,” Hardis said in the email. “Beachwood’s online learning environment will be designed to best serve the educational needs of our students. When we do return to school, we will do so with health and safety remaining our top priority.”
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health school reopening statement said the following factors were analyzed and considered in their recommendation: average number of daily cases more than tripling between mid-June and mid-July; limited community capacity to test children; increasing levels of hospital activity including outpatient visits and hospitalizations, including intensive care admissions, related to COVID-19; a high percentage of recent cases have occurring in non-congregate settings; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying the local case activity and numbers as as being in the ‘high incidence’ category; Cuyahoga County’s current Ohio Public Health Advisory System rating as level 3/red; testing which shows positivity rates have “been climbing” over the last month; and investigation into multiple reports of clusters of cases in school-related settings such as sports and other ‘return to play’ activities.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends schools within its jurisdiction begin the 2020-21 school year remotely “due to the elevated health risk posed to students, staff and family members,” and discontinue extracurriculars such as sports, band, theater, choir and other activities during the remote learning period.
The school board will hold a special meeting July 31 to rescind fall sports coaching contracts, meaning there will be no fall as of now.