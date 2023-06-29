Beachwood City Schools is often called a “small, but mighty” school district. This characteristic is why families continue to make Beachwood their home. Beachwood has seen steady enrollment growth, including a 16% increase in elementary enrollment in the past seven years. Our community has proven its support for the district time and again. In May, the Beachwood community passed a bond levy to construct two elementary schools and update the preschool facilities. This steadfast support provides our schools with the financial foundation to develop the leaders of tomorrow and is a key factor in maintaining strong home values.
Our mission to foster “intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience” is achieved through a well-rounded, comprehensive and innovative curriculum; state-of-the-art facilities; and stable staffing levels. Beachwood schools attract the best and brightest educators. More than 87% of the teaching staff have master’s degrees or beyond. Our faculty has an average of 20 years teaching experience, far surpassing the statewide average. The public trusts our staff as content and pedagogical experts.
The academic achievements of our students consistently places Beachwood Schools among Ohio’s top performing districts. Once spring 2023 state test results are finalized, the Beachwood community will be proud to once again see high performance across our schools. This is one reason Beachwood schools have earned three National Blue Ribbon Schools awards since 2015. The Fairmount Early Childhood Center continues to receive the Five-Star Step-Up-To-Quality rating from the Ohio Department of Education, the highest possible rating. Our district has been nationally recognized as a best community for music education seventeen years in a row.
We are excited to introduce several new programs next school year that will provide students with knowledge and skills to succeed in our globally connected world. Elementary students will learn Spanish and Chinese from kindergarten through fifth grade. Third-grade students will have the opportunity to join the band or orchestra, a year earlier than in the past. Sixth-grade students will develop critical organizational, study and planning skills in a new executive functioning course. High school students will take a required financial literacy course and can choose from the expanded social studies offerings: women’s studies and criminal justice. Our district is also increasing services for students struggling to read with interventions aligned with the science of reading.
Our commitment to educating the whole child also means supporting students’ social-emotional development and mental wellness. Skills such as how to regulate emotions, work well with others, and handle setbacks are integrated into daily classroom instruction. Our comprehensive counseling services support families with students in kindergarten through high school. Beachwood students regularly participate in charitable service, connecting to the Northeast Ohio community and developing empathy and self confidence. The future is bright in Beachwood schools.
Robert P. Hardis is superintendent of the Beachwood City School District.