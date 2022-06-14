The city of Beachwood is looking to ramp up its public relations presence, as promised by Mayor Justin Berns, following Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 ranking of Beachwood as the top-ranked suburb in its “best places to live” issue.
The mayor’s office is seeking an appropriation of $25,000 to market Beachwood’s No. 1 ranking, mostly through the efforts of its in-house team.
Ideas discussed include erecting signs, banners and designing a portable “selfie frame” for residents to snap their photos with a view of Beachwood behind them. In addition, city staff has discussed adding the logo to stationery, using it on social media, and creating “cling-ons” for people’s cars. The city might also reach out to owners of electronic crawls to consider displaying the message.
Ryan Kennedy, a graphic designer in Beachwood’s community services department, has designed a logo using a laurel wreath to highlight the distinction.
In addition, Berns is seeking to extend the contract of June Scharf to provide day-to-day public relations services to the city of Beachwood for the balance of the year. Scharf was paid $2,500 per month from January through June. He is now seeking to pay her $4,000 per month for the balance of the year – $25,000 for the final six months.
Finally, Berns is seeking a $25,000 allocation to retain Hennes Communications of Cleveland in the event the city needs crisis communications. The city has signed a letter of engagement with Hennes Communications, but hasn’t used its services in about a decade, according to Tina Turick, assistant administrative officer in the mayor’s office.
The concepts were discussed at back-to-back Beachwood City Council committee meetings June 13.
The three public relations allocations, totaling $75,000, will be on the June 21 agenda for Beachwood City Council.