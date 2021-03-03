The city of Beachwood will sell 8.67 acres of a parcel that is just under 18 acres at 23550 Commerce Park Blvd. for $2.7 million to Industrial Commercial Properties, LLC, based in Solon.
City council unanimously approved an ordinance to amend and delay the sale of the north end of the city’s service garage from March 5 to April 15 at its March 1 meeting.
The delay allows more time for a lot split to take place and allows the city more time to move its service vehicles out of part of the building. The addendum to the Nov. 17 purchase and sale agreement calls for a restructuring of the financing plan. Finally, the buyer would like access to the building prior to closing.
Under the arrangement, Beachwood will continue to use part of the parcel and part of the building as its service garage, primarily approaching from Mercantile Road. ICP’s tenants will use Commerce Park Boulevard.
Meanwhile, ICP plans to renovate the former warehouse for use by high-tech or light industrial tenants, said Jimmy Heller, Beachwood’s economic development consultant.
“We don’t have, obviously, firm numbers, but we’re talking about ultimately hundreds of people that are going to work in this building over time, should it all occur,” Heller told city council.
He said the full plan is not ready for public disclosure although city council has discussed it in executive session.
“Starting April 15, there will be taxes paid on approximately as I recall about 120,000 square feet of the building,” Heller said. “As they improve this building and put millions of dollars into it, you won’t even recognize the building from the front façade.
Heller said ICP plans to do both interior demolition and renovation as well as exterior renovation to the building to prepare it for use by a tenant in “high tech, industrial light manufacturing,” Heller told the Cleveland Jewish News March 2.
The city and ICP have agreed to a financing arrangement for the sale of the building that will entail monthly payments with the seller paying 1.5% interest.
Council member Barbara Bellin Janovitz spoke about the arrangement at the March 1 City Council meeting.
“We’re kind of going to be their bank is my reading,” Bellin Janovitz said. ”We’re only going to get 1 percent for the next few years, the foreseeable future, so we’re doing a little bit better by getting 1.5%.”
She said a down side might be that if the city wants to do a major project, the city would not have the money to spend on infrastructure. “If we need that money, we would end up having to borrow at a rate higher than 1.5%.”
Larry Heiser, finance director, told city council the installment payments will go directly into the capital projects fund. He said the city’s need for the full $2.7 million would depend on how much sewer work and street lighting the city intends to do immediately.
“At a certain point, we only have so much money,” Heiser said. “But right now, or at least what I would say, for the next three years, we’re in good cash-flow position.”
He called the installment plan arrangement an economic development tool.
“That was a way for the city at this point to get some additional interest,” Heller told city council.
Council member Alec Isaacson asked what the interest rate would be if the city takes out a loan.
“Currently if we would issue debt, we would be somewhere less than a half a percent,” Heiser told city council. “We currently own debt to… probably about actually 12 cities right now in the area, and the best we’re getting is 0.8%” Heiser said.
“So we wouldn’t be having to pay. a premium because we loaned out some of our money?” Isaacson asked.
“Correct,” Heiser said.
Isaacson asked for an explanation about the big picture. He said there has been discussion of a leaseback and that the city might sell the full service garage.
“I’d really like to see the total package so that we can understand what the bottom-line costs and benefits are to the city from a financial and other standpoint,” he said. “I don’t feel as though I’m seeing the full picture right here.”
Diane Calta, city law director, said there has been internal discussion about both the north end and the full garage.
“We’re just focusing on this deal right now,” Calta said, adding that the lot split is scheduled to take place in March.
She said the leaseback will allow the Beachwood service department to continue operations.
“ICP is now trying to be flexible as we need them to be to go into that building,” Heller said, adding that ICP wants to do a mockup on the warehouse portion of the building, 500 square feet, for a tenant, which entails ripping out the mezzanine to use the full height of the building.
“They are going to epoxy the floor. It’s going to be a continuous finish,” Heller said. “It’s going to be smooth and clean. They’re going to add lighting.”